Harish questions silence of BJP over injustice to State

SIDDIPET: Launching a no-holds-barred attack on Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Thursday, Health Minister T Harish Rao demanded to know why they were silent when the Union government was doing injustice to Telangana at every step.

“If Kishan really loves the people of Telangana, he should ask the Centre why it has reduced the MGNREGA funds to Telangana to Rs 3,000 crore. He should question the Modi government why it has imposed a cut of Rs 25,000 crore on earthworks,” Harish Rao said.

He was speaking after inaugurating the dairy and milk collection centre at Nermeta village of Nanganur mandal in Siddipet constituency.“The TRS government proposed to increase the reservations of SCs, STs and minorities in tune with their population, but the Centre has put the file on the back burner. It is not buying paddy, it is continuously rising fuel prices, LPG prices, not filling vacant posts and raising fertilizer prices drastically,” Harish Rao said.

The Minister wondered how could Bandi Sanjay even show his face to the people during his padayatra. “He should explain to the farmers, SCs, minorities, the unemployed and women before his padayatra the failures of his own party. He should remember that the people of Telangana would crush the BJP if it provokes them. He should realise that the TRS was born from the aspirations of the people and is has been working for the development of the State under the leadership of KCR,” he said.

“While BJP is burdening the people, the TRS is sharing their pain and happiness and its up to the people to decide who is better. CM K Chandrasekhar Rao is a leader who knows the needs of the people,” Harish Rao said. He said after Chandrasekhar Rao became the CM, all water bodies are full due to the Kaleswaram project.