Hospital Horror: Rodents feed on ICU patient at MGM

According to sources, P Srinivas, a resident of Bheemaram of Hanamkonda, was admitted to the hospital with kidney and liver problems and was kept at the RICU for intensive care treatment.

Published: 01st April 2022 02:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 01st April 2022 02:53 AM   |  A+A-

MGM Hospital in Warangal. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: In a nightmarish incident at MGM Hospital here, a critically ill 42-year-old patient was left to his fate as rodents crawled over him and bit off pieces of flesh from his legs recently.

The horrifying incident took place not in a general ward but in the Respiratory Intensive Care Unit (RICU), which is supposed to be a highly sterilised area.

Upset over the negligence of doctors, Health Minister T Harish Rao transferred MGM Hospital superintendent Dr B Srinivasa Rao out and ordered the appointment of Dr V Chandrasekhar in his place after Additional Collector K Sreevatsa probed the incident and submitted a report. The Minister also ordered the suspension of two other doctors.

On March 27, the patient’s brother Srikanth visited and found a pool of blood on his bed and approached the medical staff who told him that they would take necessary action. On Thursday, Srikanth took permission from the concerned duty doctors and entered the RICU. He found blood on the bed and his brother in an unconscious state.

He along with other family members of the patient rushed to the Superintendent's block and confronted hospital Superintendent Dr B Srinivasa Rao about the staff's negligence and how rodents had bitten off pieces of flesh from his legs.

Dr Srinivas Rao, however, stated since the kitchen is nearby rodents frequently enter the RICU. He said steps would be taken to prevent the recurrence of such incidents in the future.

Superintendent transferred, two docs suspended
