Justice League: HC puts RR Collector on notice over mutation flaw

By Express News Service

The Telangana High Court has taken up a petition filed by one Yatam Murali who brought to the notice of the court that the Rangareddy district Collector and other revenue officials have fraudulently entered the name of Ramky Group in the digital records of the revenue department, by deleting the name of a private party, identified as PVRK Kumar.

After hearing the contentions of the petitioner, the High Court had issued notices to the Rangareddy district Collector, Hyderabad Police Commissioner, Ramky Group of Companies (Farms and Estates Ltd) and others.

The respondents were directed to submit their stand within four weeks to a petition accusing the revenue officials of colluding with the Ramky Group and mutating hundreds of acres of land in Survey Nos. 221, 222, 223 and 230 are situated at Srinagaram Revenue Village, Maheshwaram mandal, Rangareddy district in the Dharani portal in the name of Ramky Group that it does not have title over the said properties. The area is popularly known as Discovery City at Srinagar Township, Maheshwaram.

HC notices on PIL over illegal constructions

The Telangana High Court on Thursday issued notices to the MAUD Principal Secretary, HMDA Commissioner, Rangareddy district Collector, Balapur mandal tahsildar and Badangpet Municipal Commissioner seeking their response to a PIL seeking a stop to the illegal constructions in Survey Nos. 122, 123, 124 and 129 in Almasguda village.

The PIL pointed out that the HMDA has notified these areas located in Badangpet Municipal Corporation, Rangareddy district open space zone wherein no construction is permitted. A bench, comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili, directed the officials to furnish within four weeks the reasons for not restraining people resorting to illegal rampant constructions in Almasguda village. The PIL was filed by Chappidi Raji Reddy.

HC stays market works in junior college premises

The Telangana High Court on Thursday directed the district Collector not to go ahead with the construction of an integrated market within the premises of the Government Boys Junior College, Medak till further orders. A bench, comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili, was hearing a PIL filed by KM Satyanarayana, who was aggrieved over the allocation of the college land for establishing an integrated vegetable and non-vegetable market.