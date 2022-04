By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana witness K Palanisami said that due to the heavy alluvial/black soils in the Krishna basin, particularly in Krishna Delta System (KDS), more water may not be needed for puddling.

On Thursday, the fourth day of his cross-examination by counsel for AP before the Brijesh Kumar Tribunal, Palanisami said that most of the soil in Krishna zone is heavily textured, there would be high moisture retention. Further examination will be held from April 18 to 20.