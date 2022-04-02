Two die of sunstroke in Asifabad, heatwave to continue in TS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD/ADILABAD: Even as the State is reeling under a sweltering summer, two died of sunstroke in Kumarambheem-Asifabad district on Friday.

One death was recorded in Jainad mandal where 52-year-old U Vittal succumbed to heatstroke while 35-year-old G Chinna Sampath died in Tiryani mandal.

On Friday, Adilabad Urban recorded the highest temperature of 43.90 Celsius, while in other places like Jainad and Bela, temperatures were hovering around 43 degrees Celsius.

According to the IMD forecast, heatwave conditions are likely to prevail at isolated places in Adilabad, Kumarambheem-Asifabad, Mancherial, Nirmal, Nizamabad and Jagtial districts on Saturday and Sunday.



During the last 24 hours, the highest temperature of 43.80 Celsius was was recorded at Kerameri (Asifabad) and the lowest temperature of 16.20 Celsius was recorded at Bazarhathnoor (Adilabad).