Drugs seized in a pub in Hyderabad

It was learnt that much of the cocaine supplied during the party was consumed by the guests before the raid took place.

Published: 03rd April 2022 11:16 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd April 2022 12:09 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Taskforce sleuths of Hyderabad city police raided a pub in luxurious hotel in the wee hours of Sunday and seized huge quantity of cocaine. Over 150 party goers were also picked by the police during the raid. It was learnt that much of the cocaine supplied during the party was consumed by the guests before the raid took place.

According to reports, a tollywood singer, daughter of an actor, son of an Andhra Pradesh based politician and children of several other bigwigs from various walks of life were among those picked up by the police during the raids and shifted to police station. However, Police are yet to disclose the details of the raid and also details of those who were picked up in the raid.

According to sources, the party began late Saturday night in this one of the city's elite pubs. It was alleged that cocaine was also supplied to the guests during the party which went on till 3am on Sunday. On seeing police, some of them had disposed off the unconsumed drugs, which were seized later.

Police are now probing how drugs made their way into the pub. They are inquiring if the guests had arranged it themselves or the pub staff arranged and supplied to the patrons. The pub staff and manager are also being questioned on this and also on the records of guests' details, which are to be maintained mandatorily. They are also verifying CCTV footage at the pub, hotel and their premises, an official who was a part of the raid said.

City police are also likely to initiate action against Banjara Hills ACP and Inspector, Banjara Hills police station, in connection with the drugs party busted by the taskforce sleuths, for dereliction of duties.

