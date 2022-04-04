STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Rahul Gandhi meets Telangana Congress leaders, asks them to work as team

Published: 04th April 2022

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi

Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi on Monday met party leaders from Telangana and urged them to remain united and work as a team.

The state leaders apprised Gandhi about the prevailing political situation in the state and the procurement of paddy.

Gandhi had recently voiced his support to Telangana farmers and said the government should procure every grain of paddy produced by them.

During the meeting that lasted over three-and-a-half hours on Monday, Gandhi stressed that the party will have no truck with the state's ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

"We need team work to win Telangana," a party source quoted as telling the leaders.

The Telangana unit of the party has launched an aggressive membership drive.

Congress whip in Lok Sabha Manickam Tagore later tweeted "Greatest strength of us is our leader @RahulGandhi who listen for 3.30 hours from 38 leaders of @INCTelangana team. We will win Telangana...Congress will work as Team in Telangana."

Gandhi "spoke for 7 minutes but listen for 293 minutes nonstop.

No 'Mannkibaat' but Congress ki baat," Tagore, the party in-charge for Telangana, added.

