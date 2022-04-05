Backward Class job aspirants to get free coaching at government centres in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Backward Classes Welfare Department set up 100 new coaching centres under the BC Study Circle initiative to provide free coaching to job aspirants. Fifty such centres would be established in a week.

As many as 1.25 lakh aspirants appearing for Group 1 & 2, DSC and police recruitment exams will benefit from the initiative. The department has also proposed to distribute study material to those engaged in such groups via Telegram, a social messaging app.

Jobseekers can register on the BC Welfare app, which will be launched soon, using their name and phone number. Online material has been prepared and will be released on the app and on YouTube shortly.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, BC Welfare Principal Secretary Burra Venkatesham said, "About 25,000 aspirants will be trained in physical classes, while about 50,000 aspirants will attend online classes and can visit the study circle to interact with the faculty members. Another 50,000 aspirants will undergo online training and get an option to interact with faculty digitally for the resolution of doubts."

Aspirants who want to attend the coaching have to appear for the screening test to be held on April 19, and the registrations can be done an hour before the test, he added.

He also urged other departments, public representatives and NGOs to come forward to provide facilities and infrastructure to set up study centres in rural areas to provide free coaching that will help the unemployed youth to attend the competitive exams for jobs.