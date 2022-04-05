STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Factories in Telangana to contribute one per cent of licence fee to Haritha Nidhi fund

Previously, all shops and establishments were to pay Rs 1,000 on renewal of registration of their establishment.

Published: 05th April 2022 05:21 AM  |   Last Updated: 05th April 2022 05:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Telangana government will now deduct one per cent from factory licences fees towards Haritha Nidhi fund. The order to this effect was issued on Monday. Furthering the Telangana Haritha Nidhi fund, the State has allowed the Factories department to deduct one per cent of the all the money collected for renewal or factory licences.

Previously, all shops and establishments were to pay Rs 1,000 on renewal of registration of their establishment. Now, factories have to individually pay one per cent of the total fee. The G.O said, "Every occupier of factory shall contribute and remit one per cent of the annual license fee prescribed, toward the Telangana Green Fund into the account of Telangana Haritha Nidhi."

