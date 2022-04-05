Former MLA Bhikshamaiah Goud joins BJP, shocks TRS

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a shock to the ruling TRS party, former MLA Bhikshamaiah Goud, who had represented Alair assembly constituency; has joined BJP in presence of BJP in-charge of Telangana Tarun Chugh and BJP State President B Sanjay Kumar in New Delhi on Tuesday morning.

Addressing media persons, Goud, who was with the Congress before joining TRS in 2018, has said that some forces in TRS leadership had conspired to keep him away from the people.

He said that though he had joined TRS to be involved in the development of his constituency, he was asked not to be actively involved in public activities for the past three years. He cited this to be the reason why he chose to join the saffron party.