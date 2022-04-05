STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Red chilli, cotton prices at record high in Telangana's Warangal

Workers arrange the loads of red chilli brought by the farmers, at the Enumamula agriculture market in Warangal on Tuesday

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Prices of red chilli and cotton have touched record levels at the Enumamula agriculture market yard in Warangal. The price of desi variety of chilli hit an all-time high on Monday fetching a record Rs 55,551 per quintal at the market. The price of cotton recorded the highest of Rs 12,110 per quintal at the market. 

The demand for the red chilli and cotton has risen to a phenomenal level, as a result of which both farmers and traders are making beelines to the market. The soaring prices are attracting farmers to sell their produce as early as possible and get remunerative income. 

Enumamula agriculture market secretary BV Rahul  said that the red chilli varieties including Single Patti (SP), Teja, Wonder Hurt and US 341 are arriving in less quantity and the record price is because traders are procuring the produce to export it to Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and countries including Abu Dhabi, UAE and Europe. 

