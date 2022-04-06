STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Congress dares Telangana CM K Chandrasekhar Rao to test son KT Rama Rao for drugs

Alleging that instead of taking up a fair investigation the issue is being politicised to suit the ruling TRS interests unmindful of the fact students were caught in the mess.

TPCC president A Revanth Reddy (Photo | S Senbagapandiyan)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Expressing outrage over dragging his nephew's name in the ongoing drive against drugs, TPCC president A Revanth Reddy on Tuesday dared Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao whether he can send his son and IT Minister KT Rama Rao for testing.

Addressing a press conference at Telangana Bhavan in New Delhi, Revanth demanded that a CBI or ED monitored Special Investigation Team (SIT) be constituted to ensure a fair investigation. He asked why the samples of all those who were caught at the pub at Raddison Blue were not collected.

"Why is it that no samples were collected from those who were caught? I am ready to provide samples of all my family members. Will KCR send his KTR for tests ?" he asked.

Alleging that instead of taking up a fair investigation the issue is being politicised to suit the ruling TRS interests unmindful of the fact students were caught in the mess. He recalled that it was he who tried to unearth drug abuse in the State and also had approached High Court.

"It was KTR who tried to get a hold on the film industry using drugs as a lever.  Prior to 2017, KTR was not familiar with film professionals and it was only after celebrities were caught in cases related to drug abuse, that he began exploiting the industry’s who's who," the Congress MP alleged.

On the issue of paddy procurement, Revanth alleged that there is a covert understanding between KCR’s family and the rice millers, hence no action was being taken against them despite their unfair business practices during procurement, as farmers were paid a price below MSP. He ridiculed the idea of KCR’s protest programme on April 11 against Centre. 

"Despite being in Delhi why is KCR not meeting Modi over the issue and why the TRS MPs are not seeking his appointment? What is the use of holding this protest, after the ongoing Parliamentary sessions are over ?" he wondered.

Revanth who also took up the issue of protesting contract nurses in NIMS urged Health Minister T Harish Rao to resolve the matter. In a letter addressed to the Minister, he asked why no attempts were being made by the government to address their issues.

