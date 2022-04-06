STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Drugs mafia thriving in Telangana due to TRS: BJP leader P Muralidhar Rao

BJP in-charge for Madhya Pradesh P Muralidhar Rao on Tuesday said that the drug mafia wouldn’t have been able to operate for even an hour in Telangana if not protected by TRS leaders. 

Published: 06th April 2022 06:23 AM

BJP leader P Muralidhar Rao

BJP leader P Muralidhar Rao (Photo| RVK Rao, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP in-charge for Madhya Pradesh P Muralidhar Rao on Tuesday said that the drug mafia wouldn't have been able to operate for even an hour in Telangana if not protected by TRS leaders.

Holding the ruling party responsible for what he said was "heavy consumption" of drugs in Hyderabad, Rao said that what was exposed was just the tip of the iceberg, with more skeletons yet to come out of the closet.

Addressing the media at the BJP office on Tuesday, he accused the TRS of spreading falsehoods about the Centre with respect to paddy procurement, only with an intent to benefit the brokers. 

Explaining how the Centre's procurement of paddy from Telangana has been increasing exponentially every year since 2014, Rao pointed out that the Centre has procured paddy even though there was a wide gap between the advanced estimates submitted by the State government and the actual numbers that were inflated later. 

Asking why the State government has failed to modernise rice mills, increase the blending capacity of mills to deliver fortified rice kernels and establish rice bran oil mills in the State as committed to the FCI, Rao said that the TRS government failed to prepare plans and implement diversification of crops on the ground.

"Now that you have failed, you are trying to push the blame on the Centre and declaring a political war with BJP. If you go to Delhi, we will go to the villages and expose your lies at every point by showing your videos to the farmers," he warned the Chief Minister. 

Former TRS MLA B Bikshamaiah Goud joins BJP

Former MLA B Bikshamaiah Goud, who had represented Alair Assembly constituency joined the BJP in presence of party in-charge for Telangana Tarun Chugh and BJP State president B Sanjay Kumar in New Delhi on Tuesday.Goud, who was with the Congress before joining the TRS in 2018, said that he was ignored in the TRS. 

TRS accused of falsehood

Muralidhar Rao accused the TRS of spreading falsehoods about the Centre with respect to paddy procurement, only with an intent to benefit the brokers.

