Former Telangana MLC T Santosh Kumar cosies up to Congress again

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: Over the past few days, rumours have started doing rounds that former MLC T Santosh Kumar is contemplating parting ways from the TRS. The senior leader joined the TRS in 2018 from the Congress and over the last few days, he has been conducting a series of meetings with his old contacts in Karimnagar.

In the recent MLC elections, he expected a seat from the Local Bodies quota but his hopes were belied by the pink party.

Since then, Santosh Kumar has been keeping a low profile in the party. It is learnt that he had opened up to his old contacts and close associates that after joining the TRS, there has been no recognition for him in the party.

Meanwhile, a senior Congress leader invited Santosh Kumar back to his parent party, promising him a future in the upcoming elections. When contacted, Santosh Kumar was careful not to deny or admit that he was parting ways with the TRS. "I have not yet decided to quit the TRS or to join any other party," he told The New Indian Express.

In Congress rule, he had become an MLC under MLAs' quota with the blessings of the then Chief Minister N Kiran Kumar Reddy and with the support of the then minister D Sridhar Babu. Meanwhile, his frequent interactions with his old contacts in Karimnagar have not gone unnoticed by the ruling party.

The BC Welfare Minister is believed to have inquired about Santosh Kumar’s meetings. The former MLC is known to have healthy relations with both Muslim and Hindu leaders in Karimnagar. It learnt that supporters of a former MLA who joined the TRS from the Congress are facing a similar situation in the pink party.