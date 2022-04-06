STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
From ganja to cocaine, it's all a slippery slope for law enforcement agencies in Telangana

As police are in the process of identifying the consumer base of various types of drugs in the city, it has come to fore that curious youngsters are easily falling prey to substance abuse.

Published: 06th April 2022 07:57 AM

Drugs

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Priya Rathnam
Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the State government declared a war on drugs, law enforcement agencies are on the toes to ensure eradication of the menace in the State, especially in Hyderabad. However, the disturbing trend of young people sinking in the hole addiction continues unabated.

As police are in the process of identifying the consumer base of various types of drugs in the city, it has come to fore that curious youngsters are easily falling prey to substance abuse. Starting with curiosity of trying one substance, they eventually start consuming some very dangerous drugs.

A cursory look at the substance abuse reveals that most of the addicts including students, techies, and people from low-income groups start with smoking ganja, out of sheer curiosity. It, however, doesn't stop there. When their bodies becomes resistant to ganja, it makes them crave more potent substances like LSD, Ecstasy pills, cocaine and opioids. 

Sources aware of the trend revealed that consumers in Hyderabad have a number of ways to procure drugs - from meeting the peddler in person to heading to Goa just for the sake of buying drugs. The drug peddlers have also been making a lot of money as they procure the substance from outside Telangana for a cheaper price and sell the same at very high prices.

Recently, a disturbing trend of cooking Methamphetamine (which has a stimulant effect) and supplying the same surfaced in Hyderabad. 

A consumer-cum-drug maker was arrested after he ordered an apparatus from Amazon that is required to cook Dimethyltryptamine (hallucinogenic in nature). He was selling the drug for `8,000/gram and manufacturing it in his residence at Kondapur.

