Multipurpose convention hall to come up near Hyderabad's Prasads Multiplex

In February, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao had announced the construction of the function hall on the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority land.

By S Bachan Jeet Singh
HYDERABAD: A state-of-the-art multipurpose convention hall will be set up near the Prasads Multiplex in Khairatabad. Though the State government can generate a few hundred crores of revenue by auctioning the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) land parcel spread over an acre, a function hall was proposed as it would help the underprivileged organise functions and events at nominal rates.

In February, MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao had announced the construction of the function hall on the HMDA land. Now, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has invited bids from consultancy services for the construction of the multipurpose hall. The consultant would prepare a Detailed Project Report (DPR) for the proposed convention hall.

GHMC officials told The New Indian Express that the consultant would have to prepare the conceptual plans, detailed engineering drawings, working drawings of the detailed and abstract estimates with rate analysis of bid documents, structural drawings, and the working drawings of civil, electrical, water supply, sanitary, fire fighting and landscape. They would also have to make a working plan for each floor as per requirement. 

The detailed estimates for technical sanction and drawings of all civil items, water supply, sanitary, electrical, fire fighting, mechanical equipment, air conditioning, acoustics and landscaping and other related works like elevation, cladding, rainwater harvesting based on approved floor plans, would also have to be carried out by the consultant, officials added.

They said the consultants need to submit architectural plans and sectional elevations as per GHMC building bylaws. Plans for each floor need to be submitted within 10 days from the date of issue of the Letter of Acceptance for taking approval from the competent authority, officials added.

Proximity to major city landmarks

The hall would be constructed on a 7,000 sq yds land near the Indra Nagar Dignity Housing colony, the proposed 125-feet-tall Dr BR Ambedkar statue and the iconic Prasads Multiplex in Khairatabad

