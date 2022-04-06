STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
South Central Railway gets record Rs 315 crore through sale of its scrap

The zone has also exceeded the scrap sale of the previous financial year, which was Rs 308 crore. 

Published: 06th April 2022 06:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 06:30 AM

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Implementing its 'Mission Zero Scrap' has fetched the South Central Railway (SCR) a whopping Rs 315 crore through sale of scrap in financial year 2021-22. The zone has also exceeded the scrap sale of the previous financial year, which was Rs 308 crore.

According to SCR officials, the zone recorded the highest-ever single day auction sale of Rs 5.71 crore in March, 2022. The 'Mission Zero Scrap' project is aimed at ensuring that no scrap is accumulated with the limit set for a month or a truckload, without processing it for disposal. 

