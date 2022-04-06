TRS leader and farmers block four National Highways; demands Centre to procure paddy

By Express News Service

Ministers TRS leaders and scores of farmers blocked four National Highways today demanding the Central government to procure paddy from Telangana.

They staged sit-ins on the Nagpur highway at Adilabad, Bengaluru highway at Bhootpur, Vijayawada highway at Kodad, Suryapet, Nakrekal, and Mumbai national highway at Sangareddy.

Meanwhile, continuing their protests in Lok Sabha, the TRS MPs gave notice for the Adjournment Motion on Paddy procurement.

The TRS MPs alleged that the Food Corporation of India was not lifting stocks from the godowns. They demanded uniform procurement policy for the entire country.