STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

TRS MPs keep the paddy pot boiling, stage walkout from both houses of Parliament

The TRS members exhibited placards in the Lok Sabha demanding uniform procurement policy for the entire country.

Published: 06th April 2022 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 06th April 2022 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

TRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao (File Photo | EPS)

TRS MP Nama Nageswara Rao (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS MPs staged a walkout from both Houses of Parliament on Tuesday, after their notices for adjournment motions on the paddy procurement issue were rejected. Before walking out, TRS MPs, led by Nama Nageswara Rao, raised slogans in the Lok Sabha demanding the Centre to procure the entire paddy produced in the State. 

The TRS members exhibited placards in the Lok Sabha demanding uniform procurement policy for the entire country. As the Speaker disallowed the adjournment notice, they staged a walkout. In the Rajya Sabha, TRS member KR Suresh Reddy demanded a debate on paddy procurement. As the Chairman disallowed the plea, the TRS MPs also staged a walkout from Rajya Sabha.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TRS Lok Sabha Parliament Nama Nageswara Rao Paddy procurement
India Matters
India's Ambassador to the United Nations T. S. Tirumurti at a UNSC meeting on the Russian invasion of Ukraine (Photo | AP)
Despite condemning Bucha massacre, India may abstain at 10th UN session on Ukraine war
Sunakar and his relative carrying the body of his daughter from the hospital | Express
Daily wager Dalit man carries daughter’s body for 20 km on bike in Kendrapara
Kerala High Court (Photo| A Sanesh/EPS)
Kerala HC quashes rape conviction of man who married a woman after sex with another
Representational Image. (File Photo)
ISRO scientists to inspect objects that fell from sky in Maharashtra's Chandrapur

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp