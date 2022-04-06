TRS MPs keep the paddy pot boiling, stage walkout from both houses of Parliament

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: TRS MPs staged a walkout from both Houses of Parliament on Tuesday, after their notices for adjournment motions on the paddy procurement issue were rejected. Before walking out, TRS MPs, led by Nama Nageswara Rao, raised slogans in the Lok Sabha demanding the Centre to procure the entire paddy produced in the State.

The TRS members exhibited placards in the Lok Sabha demanding uniform procurement policy for the entire country. As the Speaker disallowed the adjournment notice, they staged a walkout. In the Rajya Sabha, TRS member KR Suresh Reddy demanded a debate on paddy procurement. As the Chairman disallowed the plea, the TRS MPs also staged a walkout from Rajya Sabha.