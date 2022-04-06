Wipro founder Azim Premji praises TRS government's policies, to invest more in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a ringing endorsement of Telangana's industry-friendly policies, Wipro founder chairman Azim Premji, on Tuesday, said that his company would continue to bring business to the State.

"We will continue to invest in Telangana because we find the government is progressive, very committed and equally proactive," said Premji at the inaugural of Wipro's largest manufacturing facility for consumer products like soaps, dishwashers, fabric conditioners and hand washes.

After acquiring 30 acres of land in 2018, Wipro Consumer Care & Lighting began constructing the facility in the same year and has invested Rs 300 crore on the same.

IT & Industries Minister KT Rama Rao who inaugurated the facility along with Premji, said that the facility had created employment for about 900 people. Among them, over 90 per cent are locals, mostly from Maheshwaram Assembly segment and about 15 per cent of the employees are women.

High speed production

Wipro has invested in a state-of-the-art soap finishing line that runs at a high speed of producing 700 soaps a minute. In addition, the company has four more soap finishing lines. At the current facility, the company produces Santoor soaps and Softouch fabric conditioners. It will add to its manufacturing capability to produce Yardley talcum powder, Santoor hand wash and Giffy dish wash.

The company has invested in an advanced effluent treatment plant to ensure zero liquid discharge and backward integration processes to soap by way of setting up a fatty acid and glycerine distillation & soap noodle making plant.

Key brands

Over the last couple of days, the ruling BJP in Karnataka has locked horns with Rama Rao over a tweet by the latter inviting a start-up founder to move to Hyderabad saying that Telangana’s capital had better physical and social infrastructure. Rama Rao also emphasised that Hyderabad's airport was one of the best in the country. Premji's praise for the TRS government’s policies may be seen as another feather in its cap.

Wipro Consumer Care and Lighting, a part of Wipro Enterprises, is among the fastest growing FMCG business in India. Its business includes personal wash products, toiletries, facial care products, wellness products, home care products, electrical wire devices, domestic and commercial lighting and seating solutions.