Ancient foot of Jain Tirthankara discovered in Telangana's in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district

An interesting sculpture that was recovered as part of the efforts was a 4 ft tall and 1.4 ft wide sculpture of 'Maha Jaina Pada'.

Published: 07th April 2022 04:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2022 04:49 AM   |  A+A-

The 4 ft tall and 1.4 ft wide sculpture of 'Maha Jaina Pada'

The 4 ft tall and 1.4 ft wide sculpture of 'Maha Jaina Pada'. (Photo| EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  As part of the renovation works being taken up at the Someshwara temple in Kolanupaka village of Alair mandal in Yadadri Bhuvanagiri district, historians and archaeologists belonging to Kotha Telangana Charitra Brundam and Pleach India Foundation have been assembling all historically significant sculptures, inscriptions and idols of deities scattered around the village. 

These will be installed on the temple's premises. An interesting sculpture that was recovered as part of the efforts was a 4 ft tall and 1.4 ft wide sculpture of 'Maha Jaina Pada', which is believed to have been the right foot of one of the Jain Tirthankaras.

The foot has an anklet and decorative rings around the fingers.

According to historian S Haragopal, similar sculptures were found behind Gollattha Dugi in Alvanpally village of Mahabubnagar district, where two pairs of sculptures of feet measuring 6 and 5 ft. Even in Bhainsa of Nirmal district and Kandhar of Maharashtra, such sculptures were found, he said.

