Don't allow agitations without prior permission: Telangana HC to authorities

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Kanneganti Lalitha of the Telangana High Court on Wednesday directed the authorities concerned not to allow any agitations without prior permission and initiate action against those who organised rasta rokos on the National and State Highways.

Justice Lalitha also directed the Telangana government to file its counter affidavit within two days, duly furnishing all the details regarding the cases booked against the persons who are resorting to blockade of vehicular traffic on the National as well as State Highways and creating hindrances in the movement of emergency and essential services' vehicles like ambulances and goods trucks.

The single-judge bench heard the plea filed by the Kakatiya Lorry Owners Association, represented by its president Vangala Sammi Reddy, seeking a direction to restrain the TRS leaders and activists from staging protests to build pressure on the Centre to procure Rabi paddy from Telangana.

Action initiated on protesters, HC informed

Though the writ petition was filed on Tuesday by way of a House Motion, which was heard by Justice G Radha Rani but no orders were passed by the judge as the Government Pleader (GP) for Home sought some time to get instructions on the aspect of “permission from the police” to hold the rasta roko.

Accordingly, on Wednesday Justice Lalitha took up the hearing. After obtaining the instructions from the authorities concerned, the GP for Home informed the court that to stage rasta roko and other agitations no permissions were obtained, and that action was being initiated against those who are responsible. After hearing the contentions, the plea was adjourned by two weeks for further hearing.