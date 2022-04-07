Party is on the cusp of capturing power in state: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar on Wednesday asserted that with his Praja Sangrama Yatra gaining traction among the people and positioning the BJP as the party in waiting to come to power, the Centre had asked all the BJP state units to emulate the experiment.

Addressing a gathering at the BJP party office in Nampally on the occasion of party formation day, Sanjay said that the strength of the BJP lay in its philosophy of "Nation First, Party Next and Individual Last". With this spirit, the BJP has grown into a massive force that was able to form governments in as many as 20 States, he said.

"During the 41 years of the party's existence, thousands of party workers had made their supreme sacrifice to uphold the party’s ideals and objectives. We have dedicated workers who are ready to sacrifice even their lives to spread the party’s ideology across the length and breadth of the country," Sanjay said.

The BJP leader said that though the saffron party was never in power in states like Kerala and Tamil Nadu, the party has been able to establish itself firmly due to its strong cadre. In Telangana, the party's cadres have sacrificed their lives while fighting the extremists and 'jihadi' forces and emerged as a major political force, Sanjay said.

"With the same spirit we shall soon end the autocratic, dynastic and corrupt rule of TRS and make the saffron flag flutter on the Golconda Fort after the next Assembly elections," the BJP State president declared.