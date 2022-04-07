Ritual by Telangana's Director of Public Health fuels witchcraft talk

B Satyanarayana Reddy By

Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Telangana's high-profile Director of Public Health Dr Gadala Srinivasa Rao visit to a hamlet in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district, on Wednesday, set tongues wagging with many accusing him of performing rituals to further his political ambitions.

Dr Srinivasa Rao visited Thimnetanda in Sujatanagar mandal of Bhadradri-Kothagudem district on Tuesday night and performed rituals that looked more like invoking spirits. Videos of these which hit social media platforms, shocked everyone.

Dr Srinivasa Rao was at the forefront when COVID was sweeping across the State, asking citizens not to resort to practices such as black magic or sorcery to drive the virus out. His pictures and videos of what appeared like practising necromancy in front of a woman Bhukya Vijayalakshmi, who is considered a Maatha and who was said to have been possessed, appeared everywhere.

People began debating the reasons that compelled him to sit in front of the Maatha and take part in rituals that looked more like appeasing spirits.

The entire district was agog with speculation that Dr Srinivasa Rao, by performing a homam, was invoking spirits to help him grow in all aspects, particularly in politics as he intends to take a deep plunge into public life.

After performing the homam, he reportedly asked the Maatha about his political future and his personal growth. He hails from Aswarapuram in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district.

The basis for speculation is that Dr Srinivasa Rao has been moving closely with Ministers and others in the ruling TRS. It is believed that he is eyeing the Kothagudem MLA seat and is reportedly making moves to consolidate his position.

He has been taking up charitable activities like organising medical camps in Bhadradri-Kothagudem district in the name of the charitable trust established in his father’s name. Dr Srinivasa Rao, later in the day, denied performing any rituals which were superstitious in nature.