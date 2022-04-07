Sexagenarian sexually assualts 10-year-old girl in Telangana's Warangal, held

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Clashes broke out between two groups after a 60-year-old man allegedly sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl at MH Nagar of Deshaipet area in Warangal city on Tuesday. Soon after the accused was arrested for the atrocity, relatives of the girl ransacked his residence resulting in clashes breaking out in the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to the Warangal ACP K Giri Kumar, the family of the girl lodged a complaint at Intezargunj police station identifying the culprit as Gouse Pasha, a daily wage labourer residing in MH Nagar.

The ACP said that Gouse Pasha had on Tuesday evening gone to the girl’s residence adjacent to his house. Noticing that there was no one else, he sweet-talked the girl into accompanying him to buy a pencil. The accused took the girl to an abandoned house in the locality where he tried to molest her. Hearing her screams, locals rushed to the spot and tried to catch Gouse Pasha.

However, he managed to escape. Inspector D Mallesham said he was finally arrested in the early hours of Wednesday. The girl was sent to a government hospital for medical tests A case has been registered under the POCSO Act.