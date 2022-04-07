STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Sexagenarian sexually assualts 10-year-old girl in Telangana's Warangal, held

According to the Warangal ACP K Giri Kumar, the family of the girl lodged a complaint at Intezargunj police station identifying the culprit as Gouse Pasha, a daily wage labourer residing in MH Nagar.

Published: 07th April 2022 04:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 07th April 2022 04:08 AM   |  A+A-

child abuse, child safety

For representational purposes (Express Illustration)

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: Clashes broke out between two groups after a 60-year-old man allegedly sexually assaulted a 10-year-old girl at MH Nagar of Deshaipet area in Warangal city on Tuesday. Soon after the accused was arrested for the atrocity, relatives of the girl ransacked his residence resulting in clashes breaking out in the wee hours of Wednesday.

According to the Warangal ACP K Giri Kumar, the family of the girl lodged a complaint at Intezargunj police station identifying the culprit as Gouse Pasha, a daily wage labourer residing in MH Nagar.  

The ACP said that Gouse Pasha had on Tuesday evening gone to the girl’s residence adjacent to his house. Noticing that there was no one else, he sweet-talked the girl into accompanying him to buy a pencil.  The accused took the girl to an abandoned house in the locality where he tried to molest her. Hearing her screams, locals rushed to the spot and tried to catch Gouse Pasha.

However, he managed to escape.  Inspector D Mallesham said he was finally arrested in the early hours of Wednesday. The girl was sent to a government hospital for medical tests A case has been registered under the POCSO Act.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Warangal Child abuse Child sexual assault
India Matters
Former Union Home Minister P Chidambaram (Photo | EPS)
Chidambaram, Jairam Ramesh among Congress top minds to bid goodbye to Rajya Sabha
Representational image (File Photo | Express)
Lemons at Rs 190 per kg in Andhra Pradesh's Tirupati and Nellore bring tears to consumers
Illus; Express
Kerala techies in grip of lifestyle diseases
For representational purposes. (File Photo | PTI)
Cheaper fuel in Karnataka drives fuel stations in Kerala's Kasaragod to the brink

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp