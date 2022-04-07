'United we will win': Congress seniors end infighting in Telangana

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Congress seniors, who have been averse to the incumbent PCC leadership, to the extent of even trying to influence the party high command, appear to have fallen in line following their Delhi visit.

After V Hanumantha Rao met Sonia Gandhi in person on April 4, the defiant Sangareddy MLA Jagga Reddy called on Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi on Wednesday along with members of his family.

While Hanumantha Rao is said to have discussed the internal differences with Sonia Gandhi, Jagga Reddy, who had on several occasions threatened to leave the party, appeared to have given up the idea for the 'greater good'.

For the first time in months, he also took part in a virtual meeting chaired by TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy over the ongoing campaign against the State and Union governments over the skyrocketing prices of fuel, as well as power tariff hike and paddy procurement, prior to his meeting with Rahul Gandhi in the evening.

The leaders who had raised the banner of 'loyalists forum' in recent days appeared to have been reassured by the high command. Even the most vocal among them remained tightlipped about the outcome of their meeting, refusing to resp-ond to requests for comments.

Meanwhile, Jagga Reddy said that with the aim to bring the Congress to power in the State, he shall remain in the party to ensure a unified fight against the ruling party is taken up and important public issues raised. "I did not discuss any issues (controversies). There won’t be any public criticism of party (internal) matters and you won’t see (in future)," he said, after meeting with Rahul Gandhi.

On Tuesday, he had also met AICC leaders, KC Venugopal and Manickam Tagore and discussed 'various issues'. "We shall be giving a tough fight to TRS and communal parties of BJP and MIM," Jagga Reddy added.

Earlier on Monday, Hanumantha Rao evaded questions on /internal differences/ but emphasised taking into consideration the presence of seniors within the party.