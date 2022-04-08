STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana HC Chief Justice felicitates home guard

Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma has been observing Ali performing his duties, en route to the high court every day and felicitated Ali.

Telangana HC Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma fecilitates home guard Ashraf Ali. (Photo | Special Arrangement)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In a rare gesture, the Telangana High Court Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma felicitated home guard, Ashraf Ali of Abids Traffic police station, when the latter was performing duty at Babu Jagjeevan Ram statue at Basheerbagh in the city, on Friday.

The Chief Justice was on his way to the high court.

It was learned that he has been observing Ali performing his duties, en route to the high court every day and felicitated Ali, appreciating his performance and sense of commitment towards his duty.

