Telangana lawyer couple murder: HC grants bail to Accused No. 7 Kapu Anil

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice K Surender of the Telangana High Court granted conditional bail to Kapu Anil, who is Accused No. 7 in the murder case of advocate couple Gattu Vamana Rao and Gattu Nagamani. It was argued that Anil only lent his mobile to Udari Laxaman alias Latchaiah (Accused No. 5) for a phone call. Latchaiah assisted the prime accused in the case, namely Kunta Srinivas and Bittu Seenu, in killing the lawyer couple.

The court opined that it cannot be said that Anil had any intentions of committing the crime and his act of lending his mobile phone for a call cannot be inferred as criminal conspiracy. Therefore, conditional bail was granted to Anil on paying a personal bond of Rs 20,000 along with two sureties of a like sum to the satisfaction of the judge at Karimnagar.

Anil would have to appear before the trail court on every day of the hearing. Meanwhile, the court dismissed Latchaiah’s bail petition in the same case. The court had earlier stated that Latchaiah had assisted the prime accused in the murder case and the same conditions were still prevailing.