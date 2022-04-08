STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana scribe tweets ordeal on morphed photos; minister KT Rama Rao asks police to probe

Her tweet had gained a lot of traction and comments have been pouring in from people regarding the harassment that was inflicted upon her. 

Published: 08th April 2022 04:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th April 2022 04:10 AM   |  A+A-

Telugu journalist Thulasi Chandu

Telugu journalist Thulasi Chandu (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  An independent woman journalist Thulasi Chandu took to Twitter on Tuesday to share that her morphed pictures were being circulated and urged the State government to take action on the issue.  Responding to the same, IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said, "It's a disgrace that social media has turned into a haven for anti-social behaviour and that too against respected journalists."

He also requested Home Minister Mahmood Ali and Telangana Director General of Police (DGP) M Mahender Reddy to take stringent action against the miscreants. "Since I’m a woman, my photos were morphed. When male journalists like Shankar pose questions, they are threatened that their family would be killed in an accident," the tweet said. 

Her tweet had gained a lot of traction and comments have been pouring in from people regarding the harassment that was inflicted upon her. Previously, she had registered a complaint with Hyderabad cyber crime police against a Facebook user who was targetting her for raising questions on religious hatred on her YouTube channel in January.

