XE COVID-19 variant milder, no need to panic: Telangana health experts

Donita Jose By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: There is no need to press the panic button over XE recombinant variant of COVID-19, say Telangana health experts. The country, and specifically the State, have acquired a hybrid immunity of both vaccine and multiple variants spreading in communities which will keep our citizens safe. However masks for immuno-compromised are strongly advised.

"XE variant is a combination variant of BA.1 and BA.2 sub-variants of COVID-19. The symptoms of these are milder, even though it spreads fast. However, with most people acquiring hybrid immunity, it is highly likely that 96-97 per cent of those affected will not even realise they have infection. The rest 3-4 per cent will only show mild symptoms resolving in two-four days," said Dr Ranga Reddy Burri, chairperson, Infection Control Academy of India. One of the crucial reasons for this to occur is also that India's seropositivity is still very high.

"Research has shown that vaccine and natural infection combined immunity tends to stay for up to 19 months also. While no such study has happened in India, we can say it is likely to be the case even here due to the population getting exposed multiple times," he added.

Further explaining why there is no cause of alarm, Dr Kiran Madala, HoD Anaesthesiology, Government Medical College, Nizamabad explained, "During the wave in February, every second person was infected. So there is no cause of concern as XE is very similar to BA.2."

He further added that masks must continue for the elderly. "Currently, the elderly population is recommended by WHO to wear medical grade masks which means a surgical mask when visiting outdoors and crowded spaces. The rest, if they wish, can wear cloth masks," said Dr Kiran.