Bus overturned in Nalgonda district

Police said speeding and rash driving could have led to the incident.

Published: 09th April 2022

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An AC bus belonging to Orange Travels overturned at Miryalaguda in the Nalgonda district in the wee hours of Saturday. There were 27 passengers on board the bus at the time of the incident. Police said the passengers received minor injuries in the incident and they have been rushed to a nearby hospital for first aid.

The bus bound to Bapatla in Andhra Pradesh started from Hyderabad at around 11 pm on Friday. Around 3.15 am, when the bus was on the Miryalaguda bypass road near Hanumanpet, the driver lost control and the bus overturned.

Police registered a case against the bus driver and started an investigation.

