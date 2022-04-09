Maoists open fire at cops during search operation in Telangana's Bhadradri Kothagudem, escape

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Maoists opened fire on a police team near Kistarampadu village in Bhadradri Kothagudem during a search operation and gave police a slip. Bhadradri Kothagudem SP Sunil Dutt said that a three-member team opened fire at police during a search operation and managed to escape.

The SP said that Cherla CI B Ashok along with his team was checking vehicles on Pedamidicileru village outskirts when he received information about the presence of Maoists in the area. They were planing to torch earthmover and blade tractors that are being used in trench works of forest department. The CI immediately reached the spot and came under attack by the Maoists led by commander Rajesh.

While the police team was chasing the Maoists they came under heavy firing again at in Battinapalli forest area. The SP said that the Maoist team is moving in forest area and collecting money from beedi leaf contractors and halt the developmental works. He said the search operation is going on.