Telangana CM using rift with Governor to deny power to son KT Ram Rao: Congress

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee president A Revanth Reddy on Friday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is using the strained relationship between Pragathi Bhavan and Raj Bhavan as an excuse to convince his family that this is not the right time to make way for his son KT Rama Rao to become the CM.

"KCR is being pressured by his family members to make KTR the Chief Minister. He is using the rift between him and the Governor's office as an excuse to convince them that due to the strained relationship between him and Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan, KTR couldn't be made the Chief Minister as of now," Revanth Reddy told media persons at Gandhi Bhavan.

He urged the Governor to use the special powers conferred upon her under Section 8 of the AP Reorganisation Act. These special powers give the Governor the authority to conduct reviews and pass orders to law enforcement agencies with regard to the rampant sale and consumption of drugs in the state.

He also wondered why the Governor, who had complained about the Chief Minister not attending the Udagi celebrations at the Raj Bhavan, failed to mention that Union Minister G Kishan Reddy and BJP state President B Sanjay Kumar, who were in the city on the festive day, also skipped the event.

He said that Congress was looking at the issue as a problem between the Governor and the Chief Minister as individuals, and felt that the system should be respected at all times.

Central agencies must probe drugs network

The TPCC chief also implored her to write to the Central agencies like the ED, NCB and DRI seeking a thorough probe through a Special Investigation Team, into the drugs network that is operating brazenly in the State.

Ridiculing the attempts of TRS Ministers trying to attribute BJP’s affiliation to the Governor as a political issue, Revanth Reddy questioned whether the ruling party didn’t know that Ram Nath Kovind and M Venkaiah Naidu had served in prominent positions in the BJP when they voted to elect them as President and Vice-President respectively.

Centre using media to divert attention: AICC national spokesperson Pawan Khera

Meanwhile, AICC national spokesperson Pawan Khera alleged that BJP was diverting the attention of the people of the country from grave issues like steep hikes in the prices of fuel, fertilisers, medicines and electronic equipment, withdrawal of tax deductions for home loanees, taxation on provident funds, and other issues causing high inflation- by using media to focus more on communal issues and the Ukraine war. "The national media has become a partner in crime with Modi. It is the first time in history that the national media is on its knees," Khera said.

Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan asked to use special powers granted

Reveal details of US trip: Hyderabad Kisan Congress to KT Rama Rao

Hyderabad Kisan Congress national vice-president M Kodanda Reddy suspects something fishy in the way IT Minister KT Rama Rao had gone to the US to attract investments.

Airing his suspicion, Kodanda Reddy questioned whether the MoUs worth Rs 8,000 crore entered were investments of companies, or if there was any contribution of the State government. Wondering why Rama Rao has not disclosed publicly the investments attracted, he demanded that the Minister speak about his trip to the US.

Alleging that US chemical companies were being encouraged to set up their businesses here, Kondanda Reddy said that this would further increase pollution levels in the State. He also accused the State government of grabbing lands assigned to the poor when Indira Gandhi was the Prime Minister only to allot them to multinational companies now.