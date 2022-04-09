STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana: NIRDPR signs MoU with PJTSAU to boost agricultural planning

NIRDPR director general said that institutes working for rural development and agricultural development in the country could achieve sustainable development goals.

farmers, farming, agriculture

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) has entered into an MoU with the National Institute of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj (NIRDPR), Hyderabad on Friday, to evolve micro-level agricultural planning in gram panchayats in the country. 

Speaking on the occasion, the NIRDPR director general said that institutes working for rural development and agricultural development in the country could achieve sustainable development goals and enhance farmers' livelihoods.

PJTSAU Vice-Chancellor Dr V Praveen Rao felt that agricultural planning at the gram panchayat level was the need of the hour, and the university was very much interested in working with NIRDPR in the areas of climate resilient agriculture, NRM technologies, reducing malnutrition, mapping of the village level resources and agricultural food value-chain, among others. 

