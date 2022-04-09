STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana State Road Transport Corporation again increases bus fares due to fuel price hike

According to TSRTC officials, the buses consume around six lakh litres of HSD every day for its operations to serve lakhs of passengers.

Published: 09th April 2022 09:02 AM

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC)

Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) bus

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: With the price of High Speed Diesel (HSD) going up steadily, the passengers of Telangana State Road Transport Corporation now have to bite the bullet.

The TSRTC has decided to impose a diesel cess of Rs 2 per passenger on Palle Velugu and city ordinary service, Rs 5 per passenger for Express, Deluxe, Super Luxury, City Metro and De Luxe services from the first departure of buses on April 9. However, the minimum fare of Rs 10 in Palle Velugu and city ordinary services will remain the same.

The price of HSD has increased abnormally in recent times. The HSD price for bulk users increased from Rs 83 per litre in December, 2021 to Rs 118 per litre now. This has severely pushed up the expenditure of the corporation.

But the increase in the last few days has left no alternative other than to levy the cess on passengers to offset the increase in expenditure to some extent, the TSRTC said in a press release.

Minimum fare of Rs 10 unchanged

