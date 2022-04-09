Telangana HC allows Shobha Yatra in Bhainsa town with riders

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Justice Kanneganti Lalitha of the Telangana High Court on Friday directed the police department to permit the "Ram Navami Shobha Yatra" in Bhainsa town on April 10 between 9 am to 1 pm.

She said that the yatra should be allowed through Goshala Das, Hanuman temple, Koti Devudu, old Sona Chandini, Kuber Adda, Bus Stand, Nirmal Chowrasta and Ram Leela Maidan, on the condition that the organisers duly abide by the conditions imposed by the police.

Justice Lalithaa also dismissed two other writ petitions seeking permission for the Shobha Yatra from Rasoolpura and Karvan in the twin cities, saying that the police have already permitted the yatra from Seetharambagh temple to Hanuman Vyayamshala School, Sultan Bazar and the petitioners can join this yatra instead of conducting proceedings independently.

The Shobha Yatra on April 10 will take the Bhoiguda Kaman, Mangalhat Police Station Road, Jali Hanuman, Dhoolpet, Puranapul, Gandhi Statue, Jumerat Bazar, Chudi Bazar, Siddiamber Bazar, Shankar Sher Hotel, Gowliguda Chaman, Gurudwara, Putlibowli ‘X’ Road, Koti, Sultan Bazar route.