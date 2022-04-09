TRS men work to turn Delhi dharna over paddy procurement into memorable affair

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ruling TRS is all set to express its anger over the Narendra Modi government for not procuring paddy from the state in Delhi on April 11. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has already left for Delhi on April 3 for a health check-up along with his daughter and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha.

Rao will stay on in Delhi to take part in the party's massive dharna against the Centre. Party MPs J Santosh Kumar and Gaddam Ranjith Reddy supervised arrangements for the dharna to be held at Telangana Bhavan.

The party leaders said that the necessary arrangements are being made keeping the summer in mind. Speaking to reporters, State Rythu Bandhu Samithi president Palla Rajeshwar Reddy said that the Union government is vindictive and biased against Telangana and hence not procuring the paddy.

If the Centre failed to procure Rabi paddy of Telangana as it was being done in Punjab, it would pay a heavy price for the same, Rajeshwar Reddy said.

Meanwhile, the TRS leaders and workers alike hoisted black flags on their houses across the State to register their protest against the attitude of the Central government. It may be recalled that the TRS organised dharnas at mandal and district headquarters and blocked the national highways as part of these protests.