STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

TRS men work to turn Delhi dharna over paddy procurement into memorable affair

Meanwhile, the TRS leaders and workers alike hoisted black flags on their houses across the State to register their protest against the attitude of the Central government.

Published: 09th April 2022 08:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 09th April 2022 08:47 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo)

Telangana CM K Chandrashekar Rao. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The ruling TRS is all set to express its anger over the Narendra Modi government for not procuring paddy from the state in Delhi on April 11.  Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has already left for Delhi on April 3 for a health check-up along with his daughter and MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha.

Rao will stay on in Delhi to take part in the party's massive dharna against the Centre. Party MPs J Santosh Kumar and Gaddam Ranjith Reddy supervised arrangements for the dharna to be held at Telangana Bhavan.

The party leaders said that the necessary arrangements are being made keeping the summer in mind. Speaking to reporters, State Rythu Bandhu Samithi president Palla Rajeshwar Reddy said that the Union government is vindictive and biased against Telangana and hence not procuring the paddy.

If the Centre failed to procure Rabi paddy of Telangana as it was being done in Punjab, it would pay a heavy price for the same, Rajeshwar Reddy said.

Meanwhile, the TRS leaders and workers alike hoisted black flags on their houses across the State to register their protest against the attitude of the Central government. It may be recalled that the TRS organised dharnas at mandal and district headquarters and blocked the national highways as part of these protests.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TRS TRS dharna Paddy procurement K Chandrasekhar Rao
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp