Bhadrachalam all set for celestial wedding of Lord Rama and Sita

KHAMMAM: Bhadrachalam is all decked up for the celestial wedding of Lord Rama and Sita Devi on Sunday and pattabhishekam on April 11.

The Bhadradri-Kothagudem district administration and temple authorities expect over 2 lakhs devotees from Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, Chhattisgarh and other parts of the country for the celestial wedding and have made arrangements accordingly. The temple town looks clean with welcome boards put up right from the entrance of the town all the way to the temple.

Midhila Stadium, where the wedding will be performed, has been decorated with flowers, mango leaves and banana leaves as per tradition. The kalyana mandapam and main temple have been tastefully illuminated. In fact, the devotees have started reaching the temple town right from Saturday morning.

Ramalayam officials have prepared about 2 lakh laddu prasadam and 170 quintals of talambralu. As many as 30 counters have been set up to sell the laddu prasadam and 30 counters for distribution of talambralu.

Covid-19 had resulted in restrictions on the number of devotees for the kalyanam, but with the pandemic abating, the government has decided to conduct the event in the open and on a grand scale. The temple management has allocated `2 crore for the arrangements this year. Temple officials have arranged drinking water, buttermilk and air coolers in the kalyana mandapam. Special LED TVs have been set up at vantage points.

Keeping in view the Maoist influence, the police department is making foolproof arrangements with 2,100 personnel -- from home guards to SP.

According to Bhadrachalam ASP B Rohith Raju, an SP, two Additional SPs, 16 DSPs, 161 CIs and other staff would be part of the bandobast.Still no clarity on CM’s visit

The temple administration had not received any information about Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao visit for the kalyanam, as at the time of filing of this report.

As per tradition followed since the Nizam rule, mutyala talambralu and pattu vastralu have been brought by the Chief Minister, but this has not been followed since 2016.

Till now, temple officials have received confirmation about the participation of Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, Tribal Welfare Minister Satyavathi Rathod and Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar for the kalyanam. Governor Tamilisai’s visit has been confirmed. She will take part in the pattabhishekam on April 11.

