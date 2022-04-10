Hindi imposition attempt will boomerang, KTR warns Amit Shah

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Warning that “language chauvinism/hegemony will boomerang”, Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday joined others from across the nation in criticising Union Home Minister Amit Shah telling a meeting of the Parliamentary Official Language Committee in New Delhi on Thursday that people should use Hindi and not local languages as an alternative to English.

Rama Rao made his priorities clear, saying that he is an Indian first, and a proud Telugu and Telanganite next. Responding to Shah’s comment that Indian people of different states should communicate with each other in Hindi and not English, Rama Rao tweeted: “Language chauvinism/hegemony will boomerang”. This was the first reaction by a leader from the Telugu States to Shah’s statement.

Rama Rao tweeted: “I am an Indian first, a proud Telugu and Telanganaite next... Can speak in my mother tongue Telugu, English, Hindi and a little bit of Urdu too. To impose Hindi and diss English will be a great disservice to the youngsters of this nation who have global aspirations. #stopHindiImposition.”