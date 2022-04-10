STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Hindi imposition attempt will boomerang, KTR warns Amit Shah

Rama Rao made his priorities clear, saying that he is an Indian first, and a proud Telugu and Telanganite next.

Published: 10th April 2022 06:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th April 2022 06:11 AM   |  A+A-

Telangana minister KTR

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao (Photo| Twitter)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Warning that “language chauvinism/hegemony will boomerang”, Municipal Administration Minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday joined others from across the nation in criticising Union Home Minister Amit Shah telling a meeting of the Parliamentary Official Language Committee in New Delhi on Thursday that people should use Hindi and not local languages as an alternative to English. 

Rama Rao made his priorities clear, saying that he is an Indian first, and a proud Telugu and Telanganite next. Responding to Shah’s comment that Indian people of different states should communicate with each other in Hindi and not English, Rama Rao tweeted: “Language chauvinism/hegemony will boomerang”. This was the first reaction by a leader from the Telugu States to Shah’s statement. 

Rama Rao tweeted: “I am an Indian first, a proud Telugu and Telanganaite next... Can speak in my mother tongue Telugu, English, Hindi and a little bit of Urdu too. To impose Hindi and diss English will be a great disservice to the youngsters of this nation who have global aspirations. #stopHindiImposition.”

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
KT Rama Rao Amit Shah Hindi imposition Hindi Hindi language
India Matters
Patients infected with black fungus are treated at the Mucormycosis ward of a government hospital in Ahmedabad. (File Photo | AP)
Cow dung, stubble burning likely cause of black fungus during pandemic: Study
Image used for representational purposes. (File Photo)
FBI in India to probe Bitcoin scam?
Image for representation (File photo | AP)
Chennai: IT firm CEO rewards colleagues' loyalty with BMW cars worth Rs 1 crore each
Representational Image
Cyber fraud: Retired bank manager loses Rs 3 lakh in 9 minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp