HYDERABAD: AICC chief Sonia Gandhi on Sunday approved the appointment of Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy as the Congress star campaigner in Telangana.

Following official announcement by AICC general secretary KC Venugopal, Komatireddy expressed his gratitude with a tweet, mentioning the names of Sonia, Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi.

It is believed that the decision was taken following the latest meeting at the residence of Rahul Gandhi in New Delhi.