Paddy issue: KCR to lead Maha Dharna in Delhi

V V Balakrishna By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After turning hostile towards Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao is taking his fight to Delhi where the TRS supremo will take part in a Maha Dharna for the cause of farmers. The dharna, to be organised at Telangana Bhavan in the national capital on Monday, will see the participation of around 1,500 TRS functionaries, including Ministers, MPs, district party presidents and other party leaders.

Even as the Centre refuses to concede their demand that the Food Corporation of India (FCI) should procure the entire stock of paddy produced in Telangana as it is being done in Punjab, the State government is planning to bail out the farmers. Meanwhile, the TRS decided to stage the protest with an aim to expose the Centre’s vindictive attitude towards the Telangana farmers.

The TRS has already organised a series of protests across the State, including some in the villages and on National Highways, to highlight the issue. MLC Kalvakuntla Kavitha, who left for Delhi along with the Chief Minister on April 3, supervised the arrangements for the protest at Telangana Bhavan on Sunday. TRS Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao, TRS Lok Sabha floor leader Nama Nageswara Rao, State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar and other MPs were also involved.

Later, Kavitha tweeted: “Telangana Government under the leadership of CM KCR has stood by our farmers and we strongly believe that every single farmer must receive fair share of their harvest. Tomorrow, the entire TRS will get on the streets of Delhi, to fight for the rights of our 61 lakh farmers (sic)”.

Speaking to reporters in Delhi, Keshava Rao said that the TRS government would help the farmers. He said that the objective of dharna is to expose the ‘fascist’ Central government. The BJP government is vindictive towards the Telangana farmers, he alleged.

KTR & Co leave for Delhi

TRS MP Gaddam Ranjith Reddy demanded that the Centre should announce an uniform procurement policy while Vinod Kumar wondered what had happened to the Modi government’s assurance of doubling the income of the farmers.

Meanwhile, TRS working president and IT Minister KT Rama Rao, Agriculture Minister Singireddy Niranjan Reddy, Roads and Buildings Minister Vemula Prasanth Reddy and TRS MLAs too left for Delhi on Sunday to participate in the Maha Dharna.

It may be mentioned here that when the Chief Minister was in Delhi, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan called on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and complained about the State government on various issues.

If Rao addresses the gathering during Delhi dharna, he may also touch upon the issues raised by the Governor apart from the problems of the farmers.

