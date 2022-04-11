STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
TSRTC to run 200 special buses for Pranahita Pushkaralu

As Pranahita Pushkaralu is held once in 12 years, this is the first time the river festival is celebrated after the formation of Telangana State.

Representational Image of TSRTC bus.

By Express News Service

HANAMKONDA/ KARIMNAGAR: Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will run 200 special buses from Hanamkonda to Kaleshwaram on the occasion of Pranahita Pushkaralu (river fest). 

Although Pranahita Pushkaralu is slated to be held from April 13 to 24 in Komaram Bheem Asifabad, Mancherial and Bhupalpally districts, TSRTC Warangal Regional Manager (RM) V Sridevi said that the special services will be operated only on April 16, as the officials are expecting a larger turnout of devotees on full moon day. “Regular services will continue on the remaining days,” she said. 

Sridevi, who recently took charge at Warangal RM, said  that they are coordinating with the concerned district administrations and police officials and taking suggestions on arrangements to be made at the bus stations and parking facilities for buses in Kaleshwaram and other places. 

Services from K’nagar

TSRTC Karimnagar zone executive director V Venkateshwarlu on Sunday said that the corporation will operate special services for ‘Pranahita Pushakarlu’.

These services would be operated by Karimnagar, Adilabad, Nizambad, Warangal and Khamam regions that come under the Karimnagar zone. Venkateshwarlu requested people to utilise opportunity being provided by the RTC to reach Kaleshwaram safely.

