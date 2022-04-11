Shobha Yatra peaceful in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Ram Navami Shobha Yatra, which was held after a gap of two years, was conducted peacefully on Sunday.

Hyderabad Police Commissioner CV Anand said additional personnel from other districts of the State and specialised wings such as the Organisation for Counter Terrorist Operations (OCTOPUS) and Greyhounds of Telangana Police joined in addition to the entire city police force to ensure the peaceful conduct of the celebrations.

“This year the festival is more significant as it coincides with the Ramadan season. Along with the city police, all the other government departments too held coordination meetings with both communities and sought their cooperation to ensure everything goes off peacefully. Except for slight delays in the procession and some small processions joining in at the last minute, the entire process was peaceful,” Anand said.

In addition to the joint command control centre, comprising officials from all government departments like, working throughout the day, two drones were also deployed for surveillance.

“As this has been successful, we will soon work out a plan to deploy a drone for each zone of the city police with permission from the State government and DGP office,” added Anand.