New Central Motor Vehicles Rules: Transporters plan ‘Chalo Raj Bhavan’ on April 12

According to the RTA’s calculation, some of these defaulters would have to shell out close to Rs 50,000 for getting the fitness certificate for their vehicles. 

Published: 11th April 2022 08:05 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2022 08:05 AM   |  A+A-

Transporters

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following the implementation of new Central Motor Vehicles (23rd Amendment) Rules-2021 by the State RTA, members of Autorickshaw, Cab and Lorry Associations who are not ready to pay hefty penalties for getting their vehicle’s fitness certification have decided to take out a protest march to the Raj Bhavan on April 12. 

Imposing the penalty of Rs 50 per day from the day of default has not gone down well with the transporters, following the new rules coming into force from April 1. 

Most of them have applied for the first time post-Covid. Those expecting penalties to be implemented from April 1 onwards were shocked to find that the Rs 50 per day penalty was levied since the day of the default. According to the RTA’s calculation, some of these defaulters would have to shell out close to Rs 50,000 for getting the fitness certificate for their vehicles. 

“Those who are applying for fitness are in disbelief after the computers are showing huge penalties to the tune of thousands of rupees. The TS government should reconsider implementing the rules,” they said 

