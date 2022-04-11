War on drugs: TS takes neighbours into confidence

Pinto Deepak By

Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Drug Offenders Profiling, Analysis & Monitoring System (DOPAMS) application developed by the Telangana Police Department has now been made accessible to the police departments of at least three neighbouring states to assist in their fight against drug trafficking.

The department has also given access of this application to the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB), the national-level nodal agency that combats drug trafficking and the use of illegal substances, for better coordination and data sharing on a real-time basis, to crack down on the transnational drug networks.

DOPAMS, developed by the Counter Intelligence Cell of TS police and launched in November last year, is built on the basis of Crime and Criminal Tracking Network & Systems (CCTNS) data and gives a boost to the investigation in all types of drug trafficking cases reported across the State by profiling, monitoring and analysing those cases. While advocating the need to share data on offenders and offences on real-time basis, Telangana police have proposed to the NCB to develop a similar platform for coordination between all States and law enforcement agencies in the country and suggested that a unified interface be developed into which DOPAMS can be subsumed or upgrade DOPAMS itself to a national-level interface.

Though police have been cracking down on the supply chain and busted several gangs, including interstate gangs operating in the State, it has become difficult to track the arrested persons’ role in the past, their connections with other gangs, their involvement in cases in other States and their modus operandi.

DOPAMS has been enabling investigating officers to build, update and search profiles of all known offenders involved in drug trafficking cases to identify habitual offenders involved in multiple crimes, offenders based on the area of their operation and also the kind of drugs they deal with.

This information updated by Telangana police is now accessible to police of other States, enabling them to keep a tab on the activities of their offenders, their association with other gangs and also any offences with their involvement in their respective jurisdictions.