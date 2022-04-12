STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Fire mishap at TSCO godown, Rs 38 cr worth property damaged

TSCO officials said that the estimated loss of property in the incident is Rs 38 crore.

Published: 12th April 2022 02:57 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 02:57 AM   |  A+A-

fire broke out at a Telangana State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society Godown

By Express News Service

WARANGAL: A major fire broke out at a Telangana State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society (TSCO) godown on the outskirts of Dharmaram village in Warangal district on Monday. No casualties were reported in the incident. Cotton bed sheets, school uniforms for government-run educational institutions and other materials were gutted. According to TSCO officials, the estimated loss of property in the incident is Rs 38 crore. Alerted by locals, the police and fire force officials rushed to the spot.

The fire has been brought under control, a fire official said.The officials suspect that the fire was triggered due to an electrical short circuit. Geesugonda Circle Inspector R Venkateshwar said that five fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames.

