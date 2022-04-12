STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Pride Place: Dedicated cell for protection of transgender people launched by Telangana cops

The cell will work to ensure the safety and security of transgender people by ending violence against them in society

Published: 12th April 2022 07:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2022 07:42 PM   |  A+A-

The cell was inaugurated by Telangana DGP M Mahendar Reddy at the Women's Safety Wing of the Telangana Police (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Pride Place, a dedicated cell for the protection of transgender people, was inaugurated by Telangana DGP M Mahendar Reddy at the Women's Safety Wing of the Telangana Police on Tuesday. The cell will work to ensure the safety and security of transgender people by ending violence against them in society.

The cell is headed by an inspector, three other sub-inspectors and constables along with other stakeholders. Mahendar Reddy also released a logo of Pride Place and a booklet containing the details of the standard operating procedures of the cell.

At the inaugural, Mahendar Reddy said the cell will act as a one-stop solution for trans people in the state by offering police and other services through networking and collaboration with other stakeholders. While appreciating the 'historic' initiative, he said this cell will go a long way in ensuring justice to the members of this community.

The Trans People Protection Cell at State Level is formed in the Telangana Police under the Women's Safety Wing, as per the guidelines issued by the Ministry of Home Affairs.

The cell will work for the prevention of crimes, monitor cases of offences against transgender persons and ensure timely registration, investigation and prosecution of such offences. Further, it shall create awareness about the rights of trans people among public and sensitise all stakeholders in the proper implementation of transgender laws in the state.

A transgender person has also been taken as a coordinator to work. The cell will network with different communities of trans people while helping the police identify the needs of members affected by violence.

Swati Lakra, ADG Women Safety Wing, reiterated that this cell is an effort to ensure that trans people will be treated with the same dignity as anyone else and be able to live with respect, according to their gender identity.

