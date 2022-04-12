STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Step down if you can’t run government, BJP tells KCR

Bandi says Centre is ready for procurement of paddy from Telangana and CM plans to run his own ‘illegal business’.

Published: 12th April 2022 02:50 AM

BJP State president and MP Bandi Sanjay along with Union Minister of State V Muraleedharan at Rythu Deeksha, aimed at pressing the Telangana government into procuring paddy from farmers, in Hyderabad

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Alleging that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao was planning to run his own ‘illegal business’ of rice, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar said the Centre was ready to procure all the rice from Telangana. However, he was needlessly trying to blame the Centre, Sanjay alleged. Speaking at the Vari Deeksha organised at Indira Park, he reiterated that the Centre was ready to procure the State’s stock of rice, but the precondition was that the State government procure the paddy from farmers. 

“The man who is notorious for holding fake deekshas could not sustain the deeksha in Delhi for more than an hour. Let me ask. Will you procure the paddy? Or will step down (from power),” Sanjay asked.The BJP leader alleged that the KCR family, which had earned a huge quantum of illegal wealth through business holdings in sand, wines, lands and passports, was now focusing on the rice business. “This Yasangi scam of paddy which is in the offing is worth Rs 800 crore,” he alleged.  

The BJP leaders including Huzurabad MLA and former Minister Eatala Rajender described KCR as an incompetent leader asking him to give up the CM’s gaddi. “KCR has lost all his credibility, hence has engaged Prashant Kishor. You have lost the moral right to continue, it is better to step down,” Rajender said. 

‘KCR spent Rs 500 cr on Kishor’

MP Dharmapuri Arvind alleged that the CM had given a free hand to his son and Minister K T Rama Rao to sell rice in the black-market rice in nexus with millers. He opined that all this ill-gotten wealth was being used to hire men like Prashant Kishor. “Rs 500 cr are being spent for hiring PK, which is official.” The deeksha was attended by most of the top party leaders from the State. 

