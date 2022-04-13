Bharat Serums to invest Rs 200 crore in Genome Valley

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cementing Hyderabad’s position in life sciences & vaccines, Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited (BSV) has announced Rs 200 crore in the state of the art injectable and vaccine manufacturing facility at Genome Valley. The facility will produce women’s health products, rabies vaccines, immunoglobulins, and hormones, among others.

BSV is one of the fastest-growing pharmaceutical companies and is among the top 10 biotech companies in India. The company has in its portfolio over 145 brands. Reacting to the announcement, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said: “I’m delighted to announce the entry of Bharat Serums in Genome Valley, Hyderabad. Telangana is known as the ‘vaccine capital of the world’ and life sciences capital of the country. Entry of BSV further highlights the strength of the life sciences sector in our State”.

The Telangana government will extend all the support required by Bharat Serums and will also partner with BSV in areas like improving women’s health, Rama Rao added. Genome Valley is India’s first organised cluster for Life Sciences R&D and Clean Manufacturing activities, with world-class infrastructure facilities in the form of Industrial / Knowledge Parks, Special Economic Zones (SEZs), Multi-tenanted dry and wet laboratories and incubation facilities.

It is home to more than 200 companies with a scientific workforce of about 15,000 professionals including the presence of the marquee global names like Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, Ferring Pharma, Chemo, DuPont, Ashland, United States Pharmacopeia, Lonza among many others.

Class apart

Genome Valley is India’s first organised cluster for Life Sciences R&D and Clean Manufacturing activities, with world-class infrastructure