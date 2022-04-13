STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Bharat Serums to invest Rs 200 crore in Genome Valley

The facility will produce women’s health products, rabies vaccines, immunoglobulins, hormones, among others. 

Published: 13th April 2022 04:09 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2022 04:09 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Cementing Hyderabad’s position in life sciences & vaccines, Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited (BSV) has announced Rs 200 crore in the state of the art injectable and vaccine manufacturing facility at Genome Valley. The facility will produce women’s health products, rabies vaccines, immunoglobulins, and hormones, among others. 

BSV is one of the fastest-growing pharmaceutical companies and is among the top 10 biotech companies in India. The company has in its portfolio over 145 brands. Reacting to the announcement, Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said: “I’m delighted to announce the entry of Bharat Serums in Genome Valley, Hyderabad. Telangana is known as the ‘vaccine capital of the world’ and life sciences capital of the country. Entry of BSV further highlights the strength of the life sciences sector in our State”. 

The Telangana government will extend all the support required by Bharat Serums and will also partner with BSV in areas like improving women’s health, Rama Rao added. Genome Valley is India’s first organised cluster for Life Sciences R&D and Clean Manufacturing activities, with world-class infrastructure facilities in the form of Industrial / Knowledge Parks, Special Economic Zones (SEZs), Multi-tenanted dry and wet laboratories and incubation facilities. 

It is home to more than 200 companies with a scientific workforce of about 15,000 professionals including the presence of the marquee global names like Novartis, GlaxoSmithKline, Ferring Pharma, Chemo, DuPont, Ashland, United States Pharmacopeia, Lonza among many others.

Class apart
Genome Valley is India’s first organised cluster for Life Sciences R&D and Clean Manufacturing activities, with world-class infrastructure 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bharat Serums and Vaccines Limited Genome Valley
India Matters
Back to the present, almost 13 years after his disappearance, Musahar stepped into his home again on Tuesday, much to the disbelief of everyone in Buxar’s Khilafatpur village.
Mother’s belief comes true, man back home after 12 years in Karachi jail
Wards that resemble prison cells are where patients are housed in Government Mental Health Centre at Oolampara in Thiruvananthapuram
At this old Kerala mental hospital, patients live like prisoners, in filth
Damaged e-toilets inside Biju Patnaik park in Bhubaneswar | Express
E-toilets in Bhubaneswar worth crores rot in open
Villagers of Manaveli-Punathikari, Thanneermukkom, removing silt from a brook to prevent waterlogging | Express
Residents show way to save Kerala's Kuttanad from flooding

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp