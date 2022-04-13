Form panels to monitor old age homes: Telangana HC

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The High Court of Telangana on Tuesday directed the State government to constitute State-level committees in all the districts within a month to monitor the living conditions of the old aged persons in various old age homes across the State.

A bench, comprising Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Abhinand Kumar Shavili, heard a taken up PIL based on a letter from the member secretary of the Telangana State Legal Services Authority, on providing minimum basic facilities at the old age homes located in Hyderabad and Rangareddy districts. Special Government Pleader Sanjeev Kumar informed the court that an amount of Rs 30 lakh has been sanctioned to form the State-level committees.